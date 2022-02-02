Odyssean Investment Trust (LON:OIT) Trading 1.6% Higher

Odyssean Investment Trust PLC (LON:OIT)’s stock price traded up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 165.60 ($2.23) and last traded at GBX 165.60 ($2.23). 49,971 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 117,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 163 ($2.19).

The company has a market capitalization of £156.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 162.91.

In other Odyssean Investment Trust news, insider Richard King bought 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 168 ($2.26) per share, for a total transaction of £3,528 ($4,743.21). Also, insider Arabella Cecil bought 3,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 165 ($2.22) per share, with a total value of £5,083.65 ($6,834.70).

Featured Article: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Odyssean Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Odyssean Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.