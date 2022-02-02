Offshift (XFT) Market Cap Tops $44.11 Million

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. Offshift has a total market cap of $44.11 million and approximately $4.21 million worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Offshift has traded down 18.5% against the US dollar. One Offshift coin can now be bought for about $9.82 or 0.00026558 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Offshift alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36,998.07 or 1.00009401 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.37 or 0.00071274 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001562 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003654 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00021109 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002678 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $179.76 or 0.00485906 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001223 BTC.

Offshift Coin Profile

Offshift is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,490,000 coins. The official website for Offshift is offshift.io . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Offshift Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Offshift should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Offshift using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Offshift Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Offshift and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.