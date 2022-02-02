Oikos (OKS) Price Reaches $0.0036 on Major Exchanges

Oikos (CURRENCY:OKS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. In the last seven days, Oikos has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar. Oikos has a total market capitalization of $674,138.60 and approximately $8,622.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oikos coin can currently be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002670 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00051511 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,664.66 or 0.07111989 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.87 or 0.00058370 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37,417.71 or 0.99868176 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00007270 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.63 or 0.00055065 BTC.

Oikos Coin Profile

Oikos launched on April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 197,745,248 coins and its circulating supply is 187,610,538 coins. Oikos’ official website is oikos.cash . Oikos’ official message board is medium.com/@oikoscash . The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

Buying and Selling Oikos

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using U.S. dollars.

