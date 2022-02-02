OLD Mission Capital LLC Buys 367,629 Shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO)

OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) by 177.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 574,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 367,629 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 7.08% of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN worth $2,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 7,715 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 95.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 27,762 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 84,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 5,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 144.2% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 5,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter.

SLVO stock opened at $4.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.28. Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $6.92.

