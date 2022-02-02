OLD Mission Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG)

OLD Mission Capital LLC decreased its position in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG) by 62.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,390 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.27% of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $2,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 155.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $97,000. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12,469.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 13,966 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $343,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JAGG opened at $52.69 on Wednesday. JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $52.62 and a 1 year high of $55.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.59 and its 200 day moving average is $54.20.

