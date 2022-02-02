OLD Mission Capital LLC Purchases 108,579 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) by 667.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,579 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.21% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF worth $2,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PXH. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 20,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

PXH stock opened at $22.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.10 and its 200-day moving average is $22.48. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $21.03 and a 1 year high of $24.39.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.