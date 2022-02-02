OLD Mission Capital LLC Sells 94,713 Shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV)

OLD Mission Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 231,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 94,713 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Global X SuperDividend ETF worth $3,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 357.0% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 784.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,618 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $139,000.

Get Global X SuperDividend ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SDIV opened at $12.47 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.37. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a 52-week low of $11.84 and a 52-week high of $14.75.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X SuperDividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X SuperDividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.