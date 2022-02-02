Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) Shares Gap Down to $12.24

Omega Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OMGA) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.24, but opened at $11.92. Omega Therapeutics shares last traded at $11.81, with a volume of 501 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Omega Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.20.

Get Omega Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 16.69 and a quick ratio of 16.69.

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.09). Equities research analysts predict that Omega Therapeutics Inc will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,897,000. Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in Omega Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $42,856,000. CHI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Omega Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $19,904,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Omega Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $18,061,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in Omega Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $9,952,000.

About Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA)

Omega Therapeutics Inc is a development-stage biotechnology company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming(TM) platform harness the power of epigenetics to develop a new class of DNA-sequence-targeting, mRNA-encoded programmable epigenetic medicines. Omega Therapeutics Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.