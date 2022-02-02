OMG Network (OMG) Hits Market Capitalization of $651.99 Million

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One OMG Network coin can now be bought for $4.65 or 0.00012552 BTC on major exchanges. OMG Network has a market capitalization of $651.99 million and approximately $157.78 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, OMG Network has traded 12.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.91 or 0.00280547 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000444 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000117 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OMG Network is omg.network

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

Buying and Selling OMG Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

