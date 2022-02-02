Omni Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.75 Million (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. Omni has a market capitalization of $1.75 million and approximately $3.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Omni has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. One Omni coin can currently be purchased for about $3.10 or 0.00008408 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $107.89 or 0.00292402 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00011286 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001900 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003450 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000650 BTC.

About Omni

OMNI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,315 coins and its circulating supply is 562,999 coins. The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Omni Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

