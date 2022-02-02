ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.33.
ON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.
In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $327,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $263,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
NASDAQ ON opened at $59.65 on Wednesday. ON Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $34.01 and a 1-year high of $71.25. The company has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.99 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.60.
ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 10.61%. ON Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ON Semiconductor Company Profile
ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.
