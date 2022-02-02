OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. OneMain had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 44.81%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share.
Shares of OMF traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,604,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,878. OneMain has a 1 year low of $45.84 and a 1 year high of $63.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.35 and its 200 day moving average is $54.78.
In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 1,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.73 per share, with a total value of $50,730.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of OneMain from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of OneMain in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of OneMain from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OneMain presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.85.
About OneMain
OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer & Insurance segment consists of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.
