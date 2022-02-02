OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. OneMain had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 44.81%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share.

Shares of OMF traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,604,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,878. OneMain has a 1 year low of $45.84 and a 1 year high of $63.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.35 and its 200 day moving average is $54.78.

In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 1,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.73 per share, with a total value of $50,730.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in OneMain stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 497,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,778 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.38% of OneMain worth $29,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of OneMain from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of OneMain in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of OneMain from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OneMain presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.85.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer & Insurance segment consists of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

