Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $23.41

Shares of Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.41 and traded as high as $25.37. Ono Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $25.37, with a volume of 3,500 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ono Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Get Ono Pharmaceutical alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.34.

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the production, purchase, and sale of internal medicine, patch and injectable medicine. The company was founded by Ichibei Fushimiya in 1717 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Ono Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ono Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.