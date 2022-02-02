Onooks Hits 1-Day Volume of $263,529.00 (OOKS)

Onooks (CURRENCY:OOKS) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Onooks has a total market cap of $5.80 million and $263,529.00 worth of Onooks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Onooks has traded 33.8% higher against the dollar. One Onooks coin can now be purchased for about $0.53 or 0.00001438 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002709 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00049862 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,661.05 or 0.07204378 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00057022 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,847.12 or 0.99757859 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00007323 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00054423 BTC.

About Onooks

Onooks’ total supply is 12,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,927,955 coins. Onooks’ official Twitter account is @onooksdev . The Reddit community for Onooks is https://reddit.com/r/onooks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Onooks Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Onooks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Onooks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Onooks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

