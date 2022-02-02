Ontology Gas Price Up 5.1% Over Last Week (ONG)

Ontology Gas (CURRENCY:ONG) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. During the last week, Ontology Gas has traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar. Ontology Gas has a total market capitalization of $172.64 million and approximately $73.84 million worth of Ontology Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ontology Gas coin can currently be bought for about $0.63 or 0.00001718 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004172 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00042840 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.88 or 0.00116086 BTC.

Ontology Gas Profile

ONG is a coin. Ontology Gas’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 272,032,856 coins. The Reddit community for Ontology Gas is https://reddit.com/r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ontology Gas is ont.io . Ontology Gas’ official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork . Ontology Gas’ official Twitter account is @OneName_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here

Former onG.social, SoMee.Social is a decentralized social media platform based on both Ethereum and Waves platforms.

Buying and Selling Ontology Gas

