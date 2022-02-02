Opacity One Day Trading Volume Tops $448,578.00 (OPCT)

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPCT) traded 16.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Opacity has a market cap of $16.62 million and approximately $448,578.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Opacity has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar. One Opacity coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000558 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Opacity

Opacity (CRYPTO:OPCT) is a coin. It was first traded on November 12th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 coins. The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opacity’s official message board is medium.com/opacity-storage . Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Opacity is opacity.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Opacity has established itself as a tool to effortlessly share files uploaded through Oyster. After coming to an agreement, the projects will move forward together under that name. Opacity is a great step as it closes the former Oyster chapter and continues its mission to bring anonymized and decentralized data storage to all. Opacity means the user is in control over who sees his data. It keeps the users' filehandle private, and will be the only one able to access that file. Selectively share it with friends, or whole communities, to make files accessible to whatever audience you like. “

Buying and Selling Opacity

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opacity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Opacity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

