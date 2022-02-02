Open Text (TSE:OTEX) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $59.87

Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX) (NASDAQ:OTEX) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$59.87 and traded as high as C$61.26. Open Text shares last traded at C$60.81, with a volume of 559,678 shares.

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on Open Text to C$79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$71.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$59.87 and a 200-day moving average of C$63.17.

In other news, Senior Officer Gordon Allan Davies sold 11,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$68.64, for a total value of C$823,459.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,066,642.55. Also, Senior Officer Christopher James Mcgourlay sold 4,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$68.67, for a total value of C$274,950.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$878,962.02. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,094 shares of company stock valued at $7,628,345.

About Open Text (TSE:OTEX)

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

