Oppenheimer Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Insulet in a report released on Monday, January 31st. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will earn $1.24 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.55. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Insulet’s FY2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. lifted their price target on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Insulet from $262.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $238.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Insulet from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $307.70.

Shares of NASDAQ PODD opened at $248.08 on Wednesday. Insulet has a twelve month low of $193.70 and a twelve month high of $324.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.13. The company has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of -551.29 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). Insulet had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $275.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Insulet’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its holdings in Insulet by 8.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 43,993 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Insulet by 9.3% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,765 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Insulet by 25.6% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,495 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Insulet by 1.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 437,435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $120,081,000 after purchasing an additional 7,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Insulet by 104.3% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 527 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

