Opsens (CVE:OPS) Given a C$6.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Opsens (CVE:OPS) received a C$6.00 target price from equities research analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 331.65% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Opsens from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st.

CVE:OPS traded down C$0.01 on Wednesday, reaching C$1.39. The stock had a trading volume of 24,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,144. Opsens has a 1-year low of C$1.11 and a 1-year high of C$1.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.39.

In related news, Senior Officer Robin Villeneuve sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.06, for a total transaction of C$103,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$61,800.

Opsens Inc provides fiber optic sensing technology. The Company operates through two segments: Medical and Industrial. In Medical segment, the Company focuses on the measure of Fractional Flow Reserve (FFR) in interventional cardiology. In Industrial segment, it develops, manufactures and installs fiber optic sensing solutions for critical applications, such as the monitoring of oil wells and other industrial applications.

