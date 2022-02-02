Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Short Interest Down 17.8% in January

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400,000 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the December 31st total of 2,920,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 812,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

OPCH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $23.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Option Care Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.67.

OPCH traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $23.34. The stock had a trading volume of 707,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,039. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.52 and a beta of 1.35. Option Care Health has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $28.86.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Option Care Health had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $891.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Option Care Health’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Option Care Health will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Option Care Health news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total transaction of $167,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $474,180 in the last quarter. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPCH. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Option Care Health by 16.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Option Care Health by 110.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Option Care Health in the second quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Option Care Health by 100.3% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the period. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

