Origin Agritech (LON:SEED) Trading 0.8% Higher

Origin Agritech Ltd. (LON:SEED)’s share price traded up 0.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 7.18 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 6.91 ($0.09). 671,358 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 1,111,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.85 ($0.09).

The stock has a market capitalization of £14.69 million and a P/E ratio of 3.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 6.64.

Origin Agritech Company Profile (LON:SEED)

Origin Agritech Limited, founded in 1997 and headquartered in Zhong-Guan-Cun (ZGC) Life Science Park in Beijing, is a leading Chinese agricultural technology company. In crop seed biotechnologies, Origin Agritech’s phytase corn was the first transgenic corn to receive the Bio-Safety Certificate from China’sMinistry of Agriculture.

