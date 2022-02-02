Origin Sport (ORS) Price Hits $0.0045 on Top Exchanges

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One Origin Sport coin can now be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Origin Sport has traded 9.1% higher against the dollar. Origin Sport has a market cap of $1.34 million and $124,680.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Origin Sport alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.79 or 0.00096757 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002695 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00017837 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000224 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000028 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport Coin Profile

Origin Sport (ORS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. The official website for Origin Sport is www.originsport.io . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Origin Sport is medium.com/origin-sport

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

Buying and Selling Origin Sport

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Sport should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origin Sport using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Sport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Sport and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.