ORIX Co. (OTCMKTS:ORXCF) Short Interest Update

ORIX Co. (OTCMKTS:ORXCF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 350,400 shares, a decline of 19.9% from the December 31st total of 437,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,504.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ORXCF remained flat at $$20.40 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.16. ORIX has a 12-month low of $15.80 and a 12-month high of $22.45.

ORIX Company Profile

ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.

