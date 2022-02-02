Osisko Development (CVE:ODV) Shares Up 2.1%

Osisko Development Corp. (CVE:ODV)’s stock price shot up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$4.50 and last traded at C$4.43. 13,446 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 32,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.34.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ODV. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$8.00 price target on Osisko Development and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Osisko Development in a report on Thursday, November 25th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.41. The firm has a market cap of C$590.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Osisko Development (CVE:ODV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$3.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$16.00 million. Research analysts expect that Osisko Development Corp. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

