Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Short Interest Up 35.9% in January

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,140,000 shares, a growth of 35.9% from the December 31st total of 2,310,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 642,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Shares of OR stock opened at $11.09 on Wednesday. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $15.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 1,110.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.70.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Osisko Gold Royalties had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $39.74 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0441 per share. This is a positive change from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,701.70%.

OR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.50 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Osisko Gold Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$22.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties in the 3rd quarter worth $773,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 0.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 223,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 18.2% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX grew its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 7.1% during the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 40,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. 51.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

