OST (OST) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $33,302.00

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. OST has a total market capitalization of $1.45 million and $33,302.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OST coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, OST has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00042840 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.88 or 0.00116086 BTC.

OST Coin Profile

OST (OST) is a coin. It was first traded on November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 762,469,095 coins. OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for OST is ost.com . The official message board for OST is medium.com/OSTdotcom

According to CryptoCompare, “Simple Token enables any business to launch a branded cryptocurrency on open Ethereum sidechains. Simple Token, a protocol for consumer app tokenization is bringing crypto to mainstream apps, enabling them to launch branded crypto tokens without the ICO drama. “

OST Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OST using one of the exchanges listed above.

