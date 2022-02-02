Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Shares Gap Down to $37.94

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.94, but opened at $36.87. Outset Medical shares last traded at $36.84, with a volume of 176 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 10.47 and a quick ratio of 9.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.79 and its 200 day moving average is $46.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 2.48.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.19. Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 133.86% and a negative return on equity of 33.26%. The firm had revenue of $26.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.44) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Steven S. Williamson sold 2,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $86,047.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 4,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $254,173.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,023 shares of company stock valued at $4,743,191 in the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Outset Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $1,741,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Outset Medical by 41.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,011,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,992,000 after purchasing an additional 297,368 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Outset Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $1,277,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Outset Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $432,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in Outset Medical by 64.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 160,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,940,000 after purchasing an additional 62,700 shares during the period.

About Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM)

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

