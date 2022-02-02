Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th.

Oxford Lane Capital has decreased its dividend by 50.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Oxford Lane Capital alerts:

NASDAQ:OXLC traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.39. 1,149,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,596,336. Oxford Lane Capital has a twelve month low of $6.16 and a twelve month high of $8.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.86 and a 200 day moving average of $7.61.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oxford Lane Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OXLC. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 153.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,173 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 22,489 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $287,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,290 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 12,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 247.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 171,530 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 122,225 shares in the last quarter.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in maximizing total return by investing in debt and equity tranches of collateralized loan obligation vehicles. The company was founded on June 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

Recommended Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.