P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Trading 3.8% Higher

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI)’s stock price traded up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $74.74 and last traded at $74.34. 719 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 30,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.64.

Separately, Stephens started coverage on P.A.M. Transportation Services in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $836.74 million, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.93 and a 200 day moving average of $50.80.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services in the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $185,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 95.4% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.64% of the company’s stock.

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of truckload and logistics services. It offers dedicated, dry van, expedited, international, and logistics solutions. Its freight consists of automotive parts, expedited goods, consumer goods and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units and general retail store merchandise.

