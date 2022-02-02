PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) CFO Harrie Schippers Sells 14,327 Shares

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total transaction of $1,369,947.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Harrie Schippers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 5th, Harrie Schippers sold 14,572 shares of PACCAR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $1,313,957.24.

Shares of PACCAR stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.09. 1,983,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,074,004. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.17. The stock has a market cap of $33.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.98. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $101.40.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 7.87%. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.70. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 25.61%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PCAR. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.54.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Man Group plc increased its holdings in PACCAR by 182.7% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 248,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,171,000 after buying an additional 160,541 shares during the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC increased its holdings in PACCAR by 785.5% in the third quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 42,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after buying an additional 38,143 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in PACCAR by 4.8% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 34,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 575.9% during the third quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 38,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 7.2% during the third quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 313,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,717,000 after purchasing an additional 21,075 shares during the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PACCAR

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

