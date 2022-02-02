PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Purchased by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,293,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,501 shares during the quarter. PACCAR comprises about 1.4% of Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Madison Asset Management LLC owned 0.37% of PACCAR worth $102,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,797,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,480,911,000 after buying an additional 622,532 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 277.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,602,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,955,000 after buying an additional 5,589,020 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,394,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,321,000 after buying an additional 196,161 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 0.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,716,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,655,000 after buying an additional 11,695 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 150.0% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,444,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,436,000 after buying an additional 2,066,782 shares during the period. 62.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PACCAR stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,078,342. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $101.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.10.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.70. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 25.61%.

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total transaction of $1,774,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jack K. Levier sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $810,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,175 shares of company stock worth $6,591,599 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

PCAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on PACCAR from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on PACCAR from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on PACCAR from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.54.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

