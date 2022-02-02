Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF (NYSEARCA:PSFM) Shares Up 0.6%

Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF (NYSEARCA:PSFM)’s share price shot up 0.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.92 and last traded at $22.89. 27,366 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 660% from the average session volume of 3,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.76.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.58.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF (NYSEARCA:PSFM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 36,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 10.30% of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

