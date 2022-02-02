Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF (BATS:PSFF) Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF (BATS:PSFF) were up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.41 and last traded at $22.40. Approximately 17,251 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $22.17.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.34.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF by 52.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF during the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF during the fourth quarter worth $494,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF during the third quarter worth $482,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF during the fourth quarter worth $612,000.

