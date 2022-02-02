Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) is SB Management Ltd’s Largest Position

SB Management Ltd reduced its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,156,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,704,982 shares during the period. Pacific Biosciences of California makes up 21.4% of SB Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. SB Management Ltd owned about 3.70% of Pacific Biosciences of California worth $208,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the third quarter worth $104,627,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 14.9% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 14,836,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $518,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,799 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 115.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,628,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,554 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 15.1% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,348,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $236,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 14.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,348,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $238,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,677 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

In related news, COO Oene Mark Van sold 41,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $590,260.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Peter Fromen sold 19,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $281,996.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PACB stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.12. The stock had a trading volume of 29,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,812,740. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.43. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.04 and a 52-week high of $53.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -54.48 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 20.32, a quick ratio of 19.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.01). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 30.39% and a negative return on equity of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $34.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pacific Biosciences of California has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.