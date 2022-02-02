PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

PacWest Bancorp has decreased its dividend by 56.5% over the last three years. PacWest Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 20.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect PacWest Bancorp to earn $4.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.2%.

Shares of NASDAQ:PACW traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,863. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.47 and its 200 day moving average is $45.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.75. PacWest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $31.06 and a 52 week high of $51.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.48.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.14. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 44.87% and a return on equity of 15.75%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.13.

In other news, CEO Christopher D. Blake sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PacWest Bancorp stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

