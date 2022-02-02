Paparazzi (PAZZI) Price Hits $0.0003 on Exchanges

Paparazzi (CURRENCY:PAZZI) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One Paparazzi coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Paparazzi has traded flat against the dollar. Paparazzi has a total market cap of $13,244.31 and approximately $102.00 worth of Paparazzi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Paparazzi alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004168 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001084 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00042781 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.96 or 0.00116145 BTC.

Paparazzi Coin Profile

Paparazzi is a coin. Its genesis date was May 14th, 2020. Paparazzi’s total supply is 168,717,761 coins and its circulating supply is 42,734,738 coins. Paparazzi’s official Twitter account is @paparazzi_coin . The official website for Paparazzi is pazzi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Paparazzi is a photo-centric blockchain-based platform to provide a seamless process of capturing, sharing, and trading a graphic memory. Within seconds, people can capture the moment they are in and share it with friends and families across the borders. These personal moments are not limited to an individual entity. For instance, travel guides, photographs, and artworks are all commercial merchandise. “

Paparazzi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paparazzi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paparazzi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Paparazzi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Paparazzi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paparazzi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.