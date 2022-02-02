Park Lawn Co. (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) Short Interest Update

Park Lawn Co. (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 217,400 shares, a decline of 18.9% from the December 31st total of 268,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,087.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PRRWF traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.55. The company had a trading volume of 140 shares, compared to its average volume of 240. Park Lawn has a 12 month low of $23.82 and a 12 month high of $33.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.55.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PRRWF. CIBC boosted their price objective on Park Lawn from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Park Lawn from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Park Lawn from C$45.50 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.08.

Park Lawn Corp. provides goods and services associated with the disposition and memorialization of human remains. Its products and services are sold on a pre-planned basis or at the time of a death. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

