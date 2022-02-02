PARSIQ Hits Market Capitalization of $54.81 Million (PRQ)

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 2nd. Over the last week, PARSIQ has traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PARSIQ coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000977 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PARSIQ has a total market capitalization of $54.81 million and approximately $683,381.00 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.85 or 0.00302889 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000121 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00007025 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $465.12 or 0.01205643 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003755 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

PARSIQ Profile

PARSIQ is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 145,463,483 coins. The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . PARSIQ’s official website is www.parsiq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

