PARSIQ (PRQ) Achieves Market Cap of $54.81 Million

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded up 10.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. One PARSIQ coin can currently be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00000977 BTC on major exchanges. PARSIQ has a total market capitalization of $54.81 million and approximately $683,381.00 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded up 12% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PARSIQ Coin Profile

PARSIQ is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 145,463,483 coins. PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io . The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

