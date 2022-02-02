PARSIQ Tops One Day Volume of $710,242.00 (PRQ)

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 2nd. In the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded 9.7% higher against the dollar. One PARSIQ coin can now be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00000991 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PARSIQ has a market capitalization of $53.22 million and $710,242.00 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.40 or 0.00334423 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000119 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00007064 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $452.37 or 0.01225979 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003653 BTC.

About PARSIQ

PARSIQ (CRYPTO:PRQ) is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 145,463,483 coins. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io . The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

PARSIQ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

