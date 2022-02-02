Partners Bancorp Declares Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:PTRS)

Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Tuesday, February 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th.

Shares of PTRS stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $10.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Partners Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.55 and a fifty-two week high of $10.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87 and a beta of 0.88.

Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.01 million during the quarter. Partners Bancorp had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 5.14%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Partners Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Partners Bancorp by 15.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Partners Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $639,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Partners Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

About Partners Bancorp

Partners Bancorp is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and corporate customers. It offers commercial banking operations in Maryland and Virginia. The company was founded on January 6, 1988 and is headquartered in Salisbury, MD.

