Patrick K. Callahan Sells 3,230 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Stock

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.25, for a total value of $349,647.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of PGR stock traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $109.29. The stock had a trading volume of 50,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,431,966. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $84.89 and a twelve month high of $111.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.62 and its 200 day moving average is $97.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.50.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.09). Progressive had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. Progressive’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.05%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PGR shares. Barclays upped their price target on Progressive from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Progressive in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Progressive in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.27.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Progressive in the third quarter worth $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 9,732.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 221.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Progressive by 116.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

