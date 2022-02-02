Paybswap (PAYB) Market Capitalization Tops $407,685.94

Paybswap (CURRENCY:PAYB) traded up 9.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One Paybswap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Paybswap has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. Paybswap has a market capitalization of $407,685.94 and approximately $138,988.00 worth of Paybswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Paybswap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002708 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00050811 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,678.10 or 0.07247958 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.54 or 0.00058304 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36,883.14 or 0.99819834 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00007363 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00054566 BTC.

Paybswap Coin Profile

Paybswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,142,639 coins. Paybswap’s official Twitter account is @paybswap . The Reddit community for Paybswap is https://reddit.com/r/Paybswap

Buying and Selling Paybswap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paybswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paybswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Paybswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Paybswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paybswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.