PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Holdings Reduced by Maryland Capital Management

Maryland Capital Management reduced its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,472 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,128 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises approximately 3.7% of Maryland Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in PayPal were worth $61,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in PayPal by 123.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in PayPal by 158.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 30,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $387,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Lores purchased 2,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $180.08 per share, with a total value of $498,821.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and sold 34,114 shares worth $6,645,558. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on PayPal from $272.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on PayPal from $280.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on PayPal in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.59.

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $43.33 on Wednesday, reaching $132.47. 1,688,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,609,345. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $183.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.08 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.01). PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

