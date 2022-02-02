PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Position Decreased by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lowered its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 53.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,503 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 30,241 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $6,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 123.1% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 158.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 30,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on PayPal from $200.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on PayPal from $280.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered PayPal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on PayPal from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on PayPal from $263.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.59.

PYPL stock traded down $43.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,688,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,609,345. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $183.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.08 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The stock has a market cap of $155.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.01). PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. PayPal’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $387,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total transaction of $1,888,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and have sold 34,114 shares valued at $6,645,558. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

