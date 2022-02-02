PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Downgraded by Raymond James

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) was downgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on PayPal from $360.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on PayPal from $352.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on PayPal from $318.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.62.

Get PayPal alerts:

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $175.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $206.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.26, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. PayPal has a fifty-two week low of $152.08 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PayPal will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David W. Dorman acquired 1,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $186.47 per share, for a total transaction of $288,469.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.38, for a total value of $2,063,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and sold 34,114 shares worth $6,645,558. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 322,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $60,854,000 after purchasing an additional 11,446 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $323,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $9,787,000. Cortland Associates Inc. MO raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 222,672 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,991,000 after purchasing an additional 8,129 shares during the period. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,970 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Further Reading: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.