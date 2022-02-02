PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target Cut to $145.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $200.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $230.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $277.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $45.80 on Wednesday, reaching $130.00. 4,049,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,609,345. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. PayPal has a fifty-two week low of $152.08 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $183.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Analysts predict that PayPal will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, Director David W. Dorman purchased 1,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $186.47 per share, for a total transaction of $288,469.09. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $387,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and sold 34,114 shares valued at $6,645,558. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 203.6% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

