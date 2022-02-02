PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) PT Lowered to $147.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Cowen from $221.00 to $147.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 16.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $272.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.03.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $175.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $206.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.26, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal has a 52 week low of $152.08 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.51.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total transaction of $1,888,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $387,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and have sold 34,114 shares valued at $6,645,558. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.5% in the second quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 20.4% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.7% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.7% in the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Family Management Corp increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.0% in the second quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 2,103 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

