PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) PT Lowered to $170.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Wedbush from $220.00 to $170.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.77% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group dropped their price objective on PayPal from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on PayPal from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price target on PayPal from $263.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.63.

Shares of PYPL traded down $45.80 on Wednesday, hitting $130.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,049,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,609,345. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $183.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.51. PayPal has a fifty-two week low of $152.08 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PayPal will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David W. Dorman purchased 1,547 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $186.47 per share, for a total transaction of $288,469.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.38, for a total value of $2,063,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and sold 34,114 shares worth $6,645,558. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 203.6% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

