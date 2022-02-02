PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) PT Lowered to $185.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $280.00 to $185.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.23% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Cowen lowered their price objective on PayPal from $221.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on PayPal from $272.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, BTIG Research cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.03.

Get PayPal alerts:

PYPL opened at $175.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $183.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.51. PayPal has a twelve month low of $152.08 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $206.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.38, for a total transaction of $2,063,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Donahoe acquired 9,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $204.42 per share, with a total value of $1,999,227.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and have sold 34,114 shares worth $6,645,558. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 203.6% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.